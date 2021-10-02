Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



