Holley, NY

Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2pj9B00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

