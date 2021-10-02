Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
