Orting, WA

Orting Daily Weather Forecast

Orting (WA) Weather Channel
Orting (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cF2piGS00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

