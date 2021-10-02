Orting Daily Weather Forecast
ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
