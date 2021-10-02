CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, VA

Lebanon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

LEBANON, VA
Lebanon, VA
