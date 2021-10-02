CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder Lake, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Wonder Lake

WONDER LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2pfcH00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

