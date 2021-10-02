CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kountze, TX

Kountze Daily Weather Forecast

Kountze (TX) Weather Channel
Kountze (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

KOUNTZE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2pdqp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

