Saturday rain in Fulton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(FULTON, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Fulton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fulton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cF2pcy600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fulton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fulton: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day;
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FULTON, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fulton Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
