Carlyle, IL

Carlyle Weather Forecast

Carlyle (IL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CARLYLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cF2pb5N00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

