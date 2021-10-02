4-Day Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 61 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.