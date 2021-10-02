CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banner Elk, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cF2pWcc00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk, NC
207
Followers
589
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy