4-Day Weather Forecast For Banner Elk
BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
