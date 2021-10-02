CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, MD

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Delmar

Delmar (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(DELMAR, MD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delmar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cF2pUrA00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

