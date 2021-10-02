CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kinder, LA

A rainy Saturday in Kinder — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Kinder (LA) Weather Channel
Kinder (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(KINDER, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kinder Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kinder:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cF2pS5i00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Kinder (LA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Kinder

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinder: Monday, October 11: Rain showers likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers
KINDER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Kinder, LA
Kinder (LA) Weather Channel

Kinder (LA) Weather Channel

Kinder, LA
112
Followers
577
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy