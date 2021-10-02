CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loxley, AL

Loxley Daily Weather Forecast

Loxley (AL) Weather Channel
Loxley (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LOXLEY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cF2pQKG00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Loxley (AL) Weather Channel

Loxley (AL) Weather Channel

Loxley, AL
88
Followers
592
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy