Jump on Pleasant Grove’s rainy forecast today

(PLEASANT GROVE, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pleasant Grove Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pleasant Grove:

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.