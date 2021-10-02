CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Hurlock

 9 days ago

HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cF2pIVg00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Sunday sun alert in Hurlock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HURLOCK, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hurlock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
