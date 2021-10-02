CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeley, WV

Ridgeley Daily Weather Forecast

Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cF2pHcx00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
