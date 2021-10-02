CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Browns Summit, NC

Browns Summit Weather Forecast

Browns Summit (NC) Weather Channel
Browns Summit (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BROWNS SUMMIT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2pARs00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Browns Summit (NC) Weather Channel

Browns Summit is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(BROWNS SUMMIT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Browns Summit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
Browns Summit (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Browns Summit

(BROWNS SUMMIT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Browns Summit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
Browns Summit (NC) Weather Channel

Browns Summit (NC) Weather Channel

Browns Summit, NC
82
Followers
553
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy