Somerville, TN

Jump on Somerville’s rainy forecast today

Somerville (TN) Weather Channel
9 days ago
 9 days ago

(SOMERVILLE, TN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Somerville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Somerville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cF2p9eO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

