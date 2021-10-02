CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, PA

Weather Forecast For Spring Grove

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cF2p8lf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Spring Grove is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(SPRING GROVE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spring Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
