Wixom, MI

Wixom Daily Weather Forecast

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cF2p7sw00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

