A rainy Saturday in Grafton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(GRAFTON, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grafton Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grafton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cF2p60D00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

