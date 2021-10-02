CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse Cave, KY

Horse Cave Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Horse Cave (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HORSE CAVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2p4El00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

