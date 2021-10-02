CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Feria, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For La Feria

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cF2oytN00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

