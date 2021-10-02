4-Day Weather Forecast For La Feria
LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0