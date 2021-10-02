CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cF2osb100

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

