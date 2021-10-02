Whitmore Lake Daily Weather Forecast

WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.