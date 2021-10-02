Weather Forecast For Purvis
PURVIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
