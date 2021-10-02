CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purvis, MS

Weather Forecast For Purvis

PURVIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cF2oqpZ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

