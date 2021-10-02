Weather Forecast For Purvis

PURVIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



