St. Louis Park company behind novel $2.5B Soo Green Line underground power line project

A Boeing fighter jet that has been a boon to the company’s St. Louis-area operations is under threat. The U.S. Navy, which previously signaled plans to cease purchasing new F/A-18 Super Hornets from Boeing, now has indicated it will cut a program that refurbishes old models of the plane. The Navy says it’s looking to invest in new fighter jets, meaning it must cut expenses elsewhere. The Super Hornet drives billions of dollars in contracts and hundreds of jobs for the St. Louis area. As Boeing faces the prospect of shrinking those operations, Garmin is preparing to expand its manufacturing capabilities. The device maker based in the Kansas City area is set to open a new factory in Taiwan that could double the company’s production. The plant is projected to allow for the production of products with an annual value of more than $1.8 billion. And, in the business of higher education, Washington University in St. Louis has announced that it will not consider an applicants’ ability to pay in making undergraduate admissions decisions. A $1 billion investment in financial aid, driven by record investment returns on the university’s endowment, made the policy switch possible.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO