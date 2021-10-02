CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Park company behind novel $2.5B Soo Green Line underground power line project

By Mike Hughlett
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Soo Green Line would be a unique addition to the U.S. electricity grid. Running along a railroad corridor, the big underground power line would ship low-cost renewable energy from the Upper Midwest to eastern markets. Now, if it can only surmount barriers in the power line approval process. The...

