A rainy Saturday in Captain Cook — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CAPTAIN COOK, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Captain Cook Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Captain Cook:

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Partly Sunny then Scattered Rain Showers High 82 °F, low Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.