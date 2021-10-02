CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Cook, HI

A rainy Saturday in Captain Cook — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(CAPTAIN COOK, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Captain Cook Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Captain Cook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cF2ojti00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly Sunny then Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

