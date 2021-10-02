CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukwonago, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mukwonago

Mukwonago (WI) Weather Channel
Mukwonago (WI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MUKWONAGO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cF2oh8G00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

