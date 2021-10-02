CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkton, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Parkton

Parkton (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PARKTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cF2ogFX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

