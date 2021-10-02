Daily Weather Forecast For Delhi
DELHI, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
