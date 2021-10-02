CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockessin Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

HOCKESSIN, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cF2oWN900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

