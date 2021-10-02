The great outdoors is a classroom in this Ann Arbor after-school program

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michael Tucker grew up attending Ann Arbor’s Thurston Elementary School and spending afternoons playing in the Thurston Nature Center. On a picture-perfect afternoon this week, he led second- through fifth-graders through the nature center doing things he still loves to do. They counted how many bees they could find in 30 seconds while standing among pollinator bushes, spotted a turkey vulture and dragonfly within 10 seconds of each other; looked for salamanders under logs and sought out real estate for a new mouse house the group plans to build.