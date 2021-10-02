CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, GA

A cloudy Saturday in Dawson today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(DAWSON, GA.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Dawson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dawson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2o9Ov00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

