Willows, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Willows

Willows (CA) Weather Channel
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cF2nuOg00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

