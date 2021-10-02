CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Supply chain disruptions force retailers to stock up early for holidays

By Nicole Norfleet
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Marshall hopes he has enough stacks of board games and towers of toy trucks stockpiled in his family's St. Paul toy store to last the holiday season. Still, unprecedented supply chain disruptions, including congested ports and a lack of truck drivers and warehouse workers, could mean his Mischief Toy Store might run out of popular gifts, a risk that retailers big and small face in the coming months.

