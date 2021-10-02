CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Does Elon Musk's Horoscope Point To A Successful 2022?

By Phil Hall
 9 days ago
Elon Musk is no stranger to outer space, whether through his SpaceX operations or his talk about taking Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to the moon. But what influence does outer space have on Musk – specifically, can we read the stars and the planets to chart what the future holds for the self-crowned “technoking” at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Benzinga called on Michael Oliver, a Hollywood-based tarot card reader and mystic, for insight on Musk’s near-term future as determined by a celestial reading. In charting Musk’s horoscope, Oliver is forecasting a hectic but profitable road ahead for the South African-born entrepreneur.

Mercury Mayhem: Musk was born on June 28, 1971, with Cancer as his tropical astrological sign. Oliver viewed Musk’s horoscope and believes 2022 will be a major milestone in his private life.

“There can be conflict between romance and work – an obvious predicament for a billionaire on the world stage,” he said. “Although, out of all the zodiac, it would be a Cancerian who would attempt to put as much sincere effort into a relationship as in his business.”

Oliver pointed out that Musk’s love of the Moon and Venus are both influenced by Mercury, which he stated would have an impact on Musk’s decisions and actions.

“His Moon placement is in Virgo and his Venus placement is in Gemini, both ruled by Mercury, which contradicts his Sun sign placement in Cancer,” he said.

“That makes him emotionally unpredictable. Considering the amount Mercury goes retrograde in a year, this can augur much conflict romantically.”

Oliver plotted the horoscope during the final week of September and noted that “Mercury had just went retrograde” at the time of his research – coinciding with the news that Musk separated from his partner of three years, Canadian singer Grimes, who is also the mother of his child named X Æ A-Xii.

Next Stop, 2022: Into next year, Oliver prophesized, “Musk’s career ambitions with his companies Tesla and SpaceX will continue to raise the paradigm” with both his previously announced outer space advertising collaboration with Geometric Energy Corporation and his Tesla AI humanoid robot becoming reality.

For Oliver, this business trajectory has been pre-ordained in Musk's horoscope.

“Elon Musk’s preoccupation with Earth space symposium systems and AI quantum intelligence begin to make a lot of sense in that his Mars placement – which corresponds with our goals and ambitions – is in the sign of Aquarius, the sign of the future and technology,” he said. “Is it any wonder that these world-changing beginnings are happening at the threshold into ‘The Age of Aquarius’? It’s all starting to make astrological sense.”

Photo: Tumisu / Pixabay.

