CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Fear on the ward: UK mothers threatened with social services for refusing maternity care

By Hannah Summers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqjYK_0cF2nWPM00
Rachel Ree was told police would be called to take her daughter Nova to hospital on Christmas Day.

Pregnant women and new mothers are being referred to social services by midwives for refusing to follow their advice, patient advocacy groups have warned.

Expectant parents who have declined care, including opting out of scans, refusing inductions or failing to attend antenatal appointments, are among those who have faced threats from healthcare professionals amounting to coercion, according to the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services (Aims).

“Since the pandemic, our helpline has seen an increase in those threatened with or referred to social services for declining some form of medical care during their pregnancy, even though opting out of inductions, tests or scans are perfectly legal and valid choices,” said Maddie McMahon, a helpline volunteer.

While the problem is long-standing, calls to Aims have increased since the Covid-19 crisis, with 5% of inquiries between April 2020 and March 2021 relating to concerns about a referral, either actual or threatened. Aims coordinator Nadia Higson said: “Often the threat of a referral is used to coerce someone into accepting unwanted care.”

She added that since the start of the pandemic there had been an increase in the number of cases where threats had been made to those opting for a freebirth – giving birth without medical staff present through choice – after home services were withdrawn in some areas – rather than agreeing to what they saw as the riskier option of having their baby in a Covid-infected hospital.

The charity Birthrights says it has also seen the number of reports about social service referrals more than double in the last financial year.

Rachel Ree, from Manchester, gave birth at home on 23 December with no complications. But on Christmas Day she received a call saying blood samples taken from the umbilical cord for routine checks had been incorrectly labelled and destroyed, meaning she would have to take her baby into hospital that day for a blood test.

“I told them I would not be taking my newborn into hospital during a pandemic for something that was of no benefit to her – but they said if I refused they would ‘get another agency involved’,” she said. “They even said the police would come and take the baby to hospital.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEHuV_0cF2nWPM00
Heather Spain says she was ‘held captive’ on a postnatal ward in Wales with her son Ted.

Heather Spain wrote an open letter to midwives, claiming she was “held captive” on a postnatal ward in Wales after the birth of her son in February. She had been asked to stay in hospital for a repeat blood test instead of taking her baby home and returning later for the test. The 34-year-old said: “Waiting for the test would have meant another night on the hot, noisy ward, where I was completely exhausted and struggling to sleep and care for my baby without the support of my partner, who was unable to visit because of Covid-19 restrictions.”

Yet when she tried to leave, staff refused to unlock doors, called security and threatened to call the police, she alleged. She wrote: “There is not a day that goes by when I don’t wonder…[why] you held me and my then four-day-old newborn captive on the maternity ward, when you initiated the child abduction protocol, resulting in three male security officers physically blocking my path.”

After negotiating with the ward manager, she finally managed to leave but was warned staff would be obliged to report her to social services. “Had I not been alone, I don’t think I would have been treated in that way,” said Spain. “I feel women have been left increasingly vulnerable to such threats during the pandemic because they haven’t had their birth partners around to support them.

“I knew they had no legal right to keep me there but I was shocked to find myself feeling so powerless.”

Spain, who is a diplomat and read extensively around the subject of childbirth after learning she was pregnant, said she felt haunted at the thought of women less able to advocate for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ApAd_0cF2nWPM00
Shivalee Patel opted for a freebirth after saying she had lost faith in midwives. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Shivalee Patel, from west London, had a freebirth after feeling that trust had broken down between her and community midwives. She was reported to children’s social services at 36 weeks pregnant because those assigned to her home birth disagreed with how she intended to manage her labour. “I ended up doing it on my own with my partner, a friend and a birth coach,” she said. “I would have preferred support from a midwife as well but I didn’t feel safe with them because they didn’t listen.”

Maria Booker, programmes director at Birthrights, said: “Referrals to social services are for concerns about how a baby will be cared for after it is born. They are not a tool for coercing women and birthing people into making different birth choices.”

Leah Hazard, a Scotland-based midwife and the author of Hard Pushed: A Midwife’s Story, said that it was important not to vilify midwives. She said: “It’s never OK to threaten women with social services over a difference of opinion. But I think part of the problem is a wider culture of defensive practice, and possibly, for some people, that might push them to make decisions that are not in line with their professional obligations.”

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) highlighted the midwife’s role in empowering women to make informed choices during pregnancy and birth. It said the ability of midwives to communicate implications for a particular choice was based on developing trust. But it added: “Serious shortages of midwifes are impacting this ability, with little or no time to develop these important relationships. This is a huge concern for the RCM… The reality is pressures on time and resources means communication is sometimes not as clear as it should be and sadly, some women feel their wishes have been ignored.”

The RCM has published guidance for midwives, including on how to support those opting for an unassisted birth. NHS England said it was up to individual trusts to enact their own safeguarding protocols.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Six signs you could be suffering from a midlife mental health crisis

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Social Workers - Children in Care

We have a position for an experienced social worker at a salary of £39,867 - 42,855, and a social worker position at a salary of £35,751 - 38,883 and Essential Car User Allowance of £963. It's an exciting time to join Merton's Children in Care Team. We are looking for...
ADVOCACY
Direct Relief

Haiti Earthquake Disrupts Access to Maternal Health Care

When a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti in August, a 17-year-old girl went into early labor caused by the stress of the event. She gave birth in the car before reaching the hospital. And her baby, who was 11 weeks premature, didn’t cry — an indicator that all was not well.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Services#Maternity#Medical Care#Uk#Covid
Missoulian

Missoulian editorial: Threatening health care workers is unacceptable

We are losing civility in our schools, on our planes and at our dinner tables. That incivility now extends to our hospitals. Across the country, doctors and nurses are dealing with hostility, threats and violence from patients angry over safety rules designed to keep the scourge of COVID-19 from spreading, according to the Associated Press.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Death, interrupted: Martha Sepúlveda will no longer be Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Staring death in the eye, Martha Sepúlveda appeared to be the picture of unabashed ebullience. During a recent interview with Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde, the 51-year-old – who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly three years ago – momentarily forgot about her crippling condition, joked alongside her son and threw back a few beers.“I’m in good spirits,” she told the outlet. “I’m at peace since they authorized the procedure; I laugh more, get better sleep.”That procedure was euthanasia.Following a Colombian court’s expansion of euthanasia to include non-terminal patients over the summer, Ms Sepúlveda submitted a request for...
WORLD
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman gets diagnosed with ‘homosexuality’ following medical visit

On October 4, a 19-year-old gay woman went to the doctor because of a menstrual condition. Her mother accompanied her to the Reina Sofia hospital in the Spanish city of Murcia, but the appointment left them in complete and utter shock. Inappropriate diagnosis. According to the mother, who spoke with...
SOCIETY
NEWS10 ABC

UK: Nurse denies murdering 8 babies in hospital ward

LONDON (AP) — A British nurse in a neonatal ward on Monday denied charges of murdering eight babies and trying to kill 10 more in the hospital where she worked. Lucy Letby, 31, appeared for a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court by video link from prison. She answered “not guilty” to eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool in northwest England.
PUBLIC SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOX2Now

Man whose wife sued Ohio hospital to get him Ivermectin treatment for COVID dies

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (KXAN) — A COVID-19 patient whose wife sued an Ohio hospital to force the facility to treat her husband with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin has died. Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Smith died Sept. 25 after a monthslong coronavirus battle in the ICU, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Smith’s story made headlines back in August, when a judge in Butler County, Ohio, ruled in favor of Smith’s wife Julie Smith, who demanded the hospital give her husband ivermectin.
OHIO STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Expert: Oral At-Home Pill May Change the Game for COVID-19 Treatment

Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics, discussed the results of a phase 3 trial investigating bucillamine as an oral at-home pill for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. Pharmacy Times interviewed Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics, on a phase 3 trial investigating the use of bucillamine as an oral at-home pill for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Guardian

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy