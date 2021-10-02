CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions in Week 4

By Joshua Terrill
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move their record to 4-0 on the young season, and here are some bold predictions for their Week 4 matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of the best start the franchise has had to a season since 2002, as they are sitting atop the AFC West with a perfect 3-0 record. After defeating the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins, respectively, the Raiders are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
CBS Boston

Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss React Strongly To Jon Gruden’s Comment: ‘That Is Racist’

BOSTON (CBS) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden will coach Sunday’s game under uncomfortable circumstances, after comments he made in a 2011 email about NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith surfaced on Friday. In the email, Gruden wrote, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires [sic].” He’s since apologized, though it’s not yet determined if or how he will be disciplined by the Raiders or the NFL. On Sunday morning, former Patriots Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi spoke candidly about the matter. “This may have been 10 years ago, OK, but Jon Gruden’s response slash excuse was recent. See, I don’t think...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cowboys#Chiefs#Afc West#Broncos
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line struggling early against Los Angeles

The Las Vegas Raiders have major issues upfront along the offensive line, and their deficiencies are rearing their ugly head early Monday night. Going into the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the expectation was that the Las Vegas Raiders were going to have issues up front along the offensive line. Decimated by injuries this season, and with a rookie at left tackle, the Chargers pass rush was supposed to get good push all night long.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Week 6 2021: Odds for each game

As we head into Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, we take a look at the odds and lines for every game on the Week 6 schedule. The NFL regular season is about a third of the way complete as we approach mid-October. That in mind, what are the betting odds for Week 6? Let’s take a look at the lines, courtesy of WynnBet.
NFL
FanSided

Browns fourth quarter play calls vs Chargers baffling, cost them game

Late in the fourth quarter, the Browns kept Nick Chubb off the field, and then tried to convert a third and nine on the ground with the game on the line. Cleveland Browns fans were baffled by the play sequence late in the game when the team was nursing a 42-41 lead and got the ball back, first down and 10 yards to go at the Cleveland 14-yard line with 3:08 left in the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears: 3 things we learned in Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an embarrassing defeat against the Chicago Bears, here are three things we learned from the Week 5 loss. The Las Vegas Raiders came back to earth after a 3-0 start with their second loss in a row after losing in embarrassing fashion to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders were looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and responded with a huge stinker on offense for four quarters.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

159K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy