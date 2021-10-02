Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move their record to 4-0 on the young season, and here are some bold predictions for their Week 4 matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of the best start the franchise has had to a season since 2002, as they are sitting atop the AFC West with a perfect 3-0 record. After defeating the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins, respectively, the Raiders are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.justblogbaby.com
Comments / 0