Chris Eubank Jr. opponent pulled over health concerns, fight OFF

DANIELE SCARDINA (19-0, 15 KOs) VS. JUERGEN DOBERSTEIN (26-4-1, 7 KOs) Also on the card: Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero, lightweights. Background: Scardina, the 168-pound contender from Italy, is well traveled. The 29-year-old started his career in the Dominican Republic, moved his base to Miami and is now fighting primarily in his native country. The capable boxer-puncher, ranked by three of the four major sanctioning bodies, has built a gaudy record but has yet to face elite opposition. He will fight Doberstein for a minor 168-pound title in what has become Scardina’s home venue, the Allianz Cloud in Milan, his hometown. Doberstein, a native of Kazakhstan who lives in Germany, rebounded from a seventh-round knockout loss to former titleholder Juergen Braehmer in 2019 by outpointing Roman Hardok in six rounds last October. That was his most-recent fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO