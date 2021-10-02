CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Eubank Jr. opponent pulled over health concerns, fight OFF

By World Boxing News
worldboxingnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Eubank Jr. suffered a blow to his heralded Sky Sports return after his late replacement opponent got pulled on the day of the fight. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) having raised concerns over Anatoli Muratov’s pre-fight medicals. He can now not fight in tonight’s bout with Eubank...

