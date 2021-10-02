CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Midwest renewable energy projects spark need for more power lines

By Mike Hughlett
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXcel Energy cut the size of the Crown Ridge II wind farm in South Dakota by one-third because of a growing problem on the Midwest's electricity grid: too much traffic. As more renewable energy is linked to the grid, transmission capacity is being strained. New projects are facing increasing costs — and longer waits — in connecting to the grid. Some, like Crown Ridge II, get downsized; others get canceled altogether.

