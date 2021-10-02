Hayesville Weather Forecast
HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
