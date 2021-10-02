Hayesville Weather Forecast

HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



