Rebecca A. Jacobs

Becky was born in Marion County, Florida. She graduated from Lake Weir High school and went on to graduate with her masters from MIT. She was a long time employee as a Quality Engineer for Lockheed Martin. With a fond love of her animals, gardening, canning, making homemade crafts that she loved to share with her family and many friends. She is loved and will be missed by so many people that was touched by her life. Becky had a warm sense for nature as well, enjoyed camping, hiking, and kayaking. She spent lots of time with friends and family as well, enjoyed her Jeep and many events she attended involving Jeeps. Becky is survived by her husband of 13 years Brad Clearwater, Her father-in-law Steve Clearwater, siblings Scott Jacobs, Gregg Jacobs and Debra Slone and brother-in-law Scott Clearwater. All from the Belleview or surrounding area. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Glenna Jacobs, and her mother-in-law Carolyn Clearwater. Also from Belleview. Becky comes from a very large family but always tried to keep up with all family members. This was very important to her.