Law Enforcement

Florida Police Officers Filmed Taunting Bloodied Man, Drinking His Gatorade

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man, who was handcuffed by officers after attempting to film them making an arrest, was told "you chose your destiny."

Liar Frump
8d ago

Hope he gets millions! Sick of the police thinking they’re above the law and don’t even know the law and constitutional rights that they took an oath to honor!

Reply(4)
27
Cindy Edmonds
9d ago

It is about time that the police are held accountable for the lack of human decency. To Serve and Protect, is not to Beat bloody and plunder a human existence.The Police should be held to higher level of accountability than the people who they are hired to serve. They are not even suppose to stop us walking , or running down the streets, even if at midnight. I love a good late night walk in my neighborhood. Luckily, where I live, the Mayor expects the police to protect us, not beat us down. If there's a problem, we call they take a report. But we are not harassed. Our children are not harassed. It is understood, we live here. If we are laughing in our backyards at night and they hear it, if they don't have an official complaint they leave us alone. Not everyone is a 9-5 person.

Reply(5)
28
Allen Jackson
8d ago

This will not be tolerated! We're talking about nothing less than bullying by armed forces on the streets of America! Hope he's wise enough to retain counsel and claim a civil award out of this in addition to the criminal charge against the offending officers!

Reply(7)
16
