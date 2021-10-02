CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owens Cross Roads, AL

Saturday set for rain in Owens Cross Roads — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Owens Cross Roads, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Owens Cross Roads:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2mgJx00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

