When you're buying a house, you're also buying a community and its financial issues
When you buy a home, you're also investing in the community, so it's important to know whether it's a well-run municipality or a city on the decline. Local governments, in addition to being among the nation's largest collective employers, are also among their region's top revenue generators, according to National Bureau of Economic Research data. Denver's revenues are close to Molson-Coors, the second largest U.S. brewer.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0