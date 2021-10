Off the coast of Venezuela, next to Aruba and Curacao sits the “b” in the ABC islands: Bonaire. The lesser-known of the three islands, Bonaire is full of surprises. Those who have heard of this Caribbean island know it primarily for its stellar scuba diving, and rightfully so. The coral reef here is just a few feet from the shoreline, which means you don’t need a boat to get to the epic scuba spots on the island. All you have to do is drive your truck to the shore, put your gear on, and walk right into a diver’s paradise.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO