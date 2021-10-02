Hawley Daily Weather Forecast
HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
