Hawley, PA

Hawley Daily Weather Forecast

Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2mK6500

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hawley, PA
