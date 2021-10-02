CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cornelius, OR

Cornelius Weather Forecast

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2mIKd00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Cornelius is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(CORNELIUS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cornelius. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORNELIUS, OR
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CORNELIUS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cornelius. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORNELIUS, OR
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CORNELIUS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cornelius. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORNELIUS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cornelius, OR
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Cornelius, OR
61
Followers
590
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy