Stony Point, NY

Stony Point Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cF2mHRu00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

