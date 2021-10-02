Stony Point Daily Weather Forecast

STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.