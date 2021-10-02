CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lowell, IN

Weather Forecast For Lowell

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LOWELL, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cF2mGZB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Periods Of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Lowell

(LOWELL, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lowell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LOWELL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, IN
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Lowell, IN
102
Followers
587
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy