Saturday has sun for Ronan — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(RONAN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ronan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ronan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cF2mEnj00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

