A rainy Saturday in New Roads — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEW ROADS, LA) Saturday is set to be rainy in New Roads, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Roads:

Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.